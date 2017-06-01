Genentech readies three early-stage studies of BioLineRx's BL-8040 and Tecentriq in solid tumors

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech has filed regulatory applications to initiate three Phase 1b clinical trials assessing the combination of BioLineRx's (NASDAQ:BLRX) BL-8040 and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients with solid tumors, specifically, pancreatic, gastric and non-small cell lung cancer. The studies should commence in H2.

The trials are part of the companies' immunotherapy collaboration announced in September 2016.

BL-8040 is a short peptide for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, solid tumors and certain hematological indications. It functions as a high-affinity antagonist for CXCR4, a chemokine receptor that is directly involved in tumor progression, angiogenesis, metastasis and cell survival. CXCR4 is over-expressed in more than 70% of human cancers and its expression often correlates with disease severity.