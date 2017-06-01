Ligand announces Aziyo Biologics acquires commercial products from partner Cormatrix

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) announces it will receive $10M from Aziyo Biologics in exchange for royalty rate buy-down following the sale by CorMatrix Cardiovascular of rights to its commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo Envelope extracellular matrix (ECM) products. In May 2016, Ligand acquired the royalty rights to these products and several pipeline ECM programs from CorMatrix for $17.5M.

Under the terms of the transaction, Ligand will receive a 5% royalty on these commercial products from Aziyo, down from the original 20% royalty with CorMatrix.

As a result of this transaction, Ligand will book an additional revenue of ~$2M in 2017 resulting in an expected net revenue of at least $132M.

2017 Adjusted EPS is expected to be minimum $2.90 compared to original guidance of at least $2.70.