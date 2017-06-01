Intel, MLB sign virtual realty streaming deal for Samsung headsets

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces a three-year deal with Major League Baseball that will live stream one game per week through the Intel True VR app available through Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) Gear VR headsets.

The Intel True VR Game of the Week will create an immersive experience through the use of multiple 4K cameras that allow users to select up to four viewing angles, player stat displays, and in-app commentary.

Samsung's mobile Gear VR headsets are adding features by the day to compete with tethered headsets from Oculus, which makes the technology platform behind the Gear VR, and Sony's PlayStation headset.

Recent additions to the Gear VR included live streaming deals with the X-Games and UFC and added Chromecast support.

Previously: Samsung announces VR live streaming with UFC, X-Games (May 30)

Previously: Oculus announces Chromecast support for Samsung's Gear VR headset (May 31)