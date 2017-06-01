3M to sell electronic monitoring unit

3M (NYSE:MMM) has agreed to sell its electronic monitoring business to an affiliate of Apax Partners, a global private equity advisory firm, for $200M.

"This divestiture is one of several actions we have taken to improve our portfolio," said John Riccardi, VP of Transportation Safety Division. "We are focusing on the rapidly changing trends in transportation safety and mobility, which include the connected roadways of the future."

3M expects to record a gain of approximately $0.15 per share from the divestiture.