Judge blocks Hecla Mining's Montana project over environmental concerns

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) -5.9% premarket after a federal judge in Montana blocks development of the Montanore mine in the northwest part of the state, handing a victory to environmentalists who had argued the project could endanger grizzly bears and bull trout.

The judge cited the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws in a pair of rulings late yesterday in effectively canceling the U.S. Forest Service permit issued last year for the proposed copper and silver mine.

HL says it is deciding on its next steps and does not rule out appealing the judge's ruling or applying for a new permit.