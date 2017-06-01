Cosmetics brands see rush of Chinese demand

An interesting article in Singapore's The Straits Times notes that Chinese millennials are splurging on cosmetics products after taking in tips from lifestyle bloggers.

Younger generations of Chinese women are using foundation, mascara and eye shadow in reaction to the social media explosion of fashion tips.

"International cosmetics brands are rushing to China now, fighting fiercely for the market, especially the young customers," notes Bloomberg Intelligence's Catherine Lim.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF, OTCPK:LRLCY) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are three of the companies cashing in on the new trend.