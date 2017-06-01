BioPharmX acne candidate successful in mid-stage study; shares ahead 8% premarket

Nano cap BioPharmX (NYSEMKT:BPMX) is up 8% premarket on higher-than-normal volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing the 2% formulation of BPX-01 for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The data showed treatment with BPX-01 reduced the number of inflammatory lesions by 59% compared to 44% for vehicle (placebo) at week 12, a statistically significant result. The were no serious drug-related adverse events observed.

The data will be presented today at the "State of Acne" symposium in NYC.

BPX-01 is a fully solubilized, non-oily topical minocycline gel. The formulation delivers the antibiotic directly to the source of acne while avoiding systemic exposure.