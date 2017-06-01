Reuters: BHP board to select new chairman in June

BHP's board is expected to select a new chairman at its June meeting to replace Jac Nasser, who announced his impending retirement in October, Reuters reports.

Among potential internal candidates is Ken MacKenzie, former CEO of Melbourne-based packaging group Amcor Ltd. who has been on the BHP board for less than a year, and Lindsay Maxsted, a former corporate recovery specialist and current chairman of Australia's Westpac Banking who has been on the BHP board for six years.

Separately, BHP says a fire has broken out at its Mount Whaleback iron ore mine, the largest of the seven iron ore mines owned by the company.

Also, BHP lifts force majeure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, more than a month after the end of a strike that cost the company ~$1B.