BioMarin's Brineura OK'd in EU

As expected, the European Commission approves BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:BMRN) Brineura (cerliponase alfa) for the treatment of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2), also known as tripeptidyl peptidase deficiency, in patients of all ages. CLN2 is an ultra-rare progressive fatal brain condition affecting ~1,600 children globally.

The advisory committee CHMP adopted a positive opinion in April backing approval.

Brineura is an enzyme replacement therapy that is directly administered to the brain. It helps replace the deficient TPP1 enzyme. It was approved in the U.S. in April.