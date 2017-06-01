Apple: $70B in developer payments since App Store launch

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announces that app developers have earned over $70B since the App Store launch in 2008.

Apple takes a 30% cut of in-app purchases from games offered in the App Store, but that amount drops to 15% in the cases of long-term game subscription plans. The company says subscriptions grew 58% on the year.

Popular app categories include Gaming and Entertainment, Lifestyle, and Health and Fitness, which are up 70% on the year. Photo and Video apps report a 90% growth.

Devices running iOS have a far lower mobile market share than Google's Android devices, which makes the App Store earnings all the more notable. Apple is holding on to about 14% of the smartphone market compared to Android’s 85%.