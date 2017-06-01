Reeling Wheeler Real Estate affirms full-year outlook

"The Board of Directors believes that the recent decline in the trading prices of its securities is unwarranted based on the performance of the portfolio," says the company. Shares are off 40% over the last month.

Management and the board continue to work to cut costs and boost leasing. Q1 occupancy was 94.2%. Through Q1, 33 leases were renewed at a rent spread of 3.5%.

The company promises to pursue all avenues to boost shareholder value.

Full-year guidance of $1.48-$1.55 (we're assuming this is FFO per share) is affirmed.