Amec Foster Wheeler secures Saudi Aramco oilfield expansion deal

Amec Foster Wheeler (NYSE:AMFW) says it has won a five-year contract to provide design and project management services for the expansion of Saudi Aramco's Marjan offshore oilfield; financial details are not provided.

AMFW, which is merging with Wood Group, says the deal covers engineering and design, overall program management and other support services for a new gas-oil separation train which will increase production by 300K bbl/day.

AMFW also will offer the same services for a new gas processing plant, a co-generation facility and to add a natural gas liquids fractionation capacity to an existing facility.