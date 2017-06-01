Debt-laden Community Health faces doctor revolt over conditions

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), struggling to get its corporate head above water under a mountain of debt, is encountering unrest from dissatisfied and demoralized doctors at two of its most lucrative sites, Ft. Wayne, IN and Key West, FL.

Bloomberg reports that conditions are so bad at the Indiana hospital that a group of physicians tried to buy it while docs in Key West say that patients are being overcharged so CYH can line its pockets.

CYH was once the largest for-profit hospital chain in the U.S. but it has been forced to sell assets to pay off its debt, almost $15B at the end of March.

The company's bonds have rallied on the expectation of a turnaround, but it may be derailed if the company fails to address working conditions and quality of care.

The anger at Fort Wayne apparently caught executives by surprise. In a letter to employees at Lutheran Hospital, CEO Wayne Smith and COO Tim Hingtgen said, “Frankly, we were surprised by some of these concerns. We believed things were going well, based on reports we received from your market and division leadership.”

Shares had been on a long-term downtrend before rallying ~100% since late 2016 on expectations that the company would be able to right the ship.