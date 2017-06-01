F-Series and SUVs lead Ford to solid month in the U.S.

Ford (NYSE:F) turns in another solid month of sales in the U.S., led by strong demand for the F-Series (+13% Y/Y), Expedition (+14%) and Explorer (+21%).

Sales growth by brand: Ford +2.1% to 230,838 units, Lincoln +4.9% to 10,288 units.

Ford's average transaction price +5.0% Y/Y to $38,428 (per KBB), due largely to the shift in mix.

"May marked a standout month for Ford brand SUVs, with a May record 74,910 SUVs sold," notes U.S. sales exec Mark LaNeve.

Ford's inventory fell to 72 days supply, compared to 83 days at the end of April and 74 days a year ago.

