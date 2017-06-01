Level 3's Storey to succeed Post as CenturyLink CEO

CenturyLink (CTL +3.8% ) has set succession for its chief executive officer role, making Level 3's (LVLT +2.5% ) Jeff Storey the heir apparent after the two companies merge.

Storey -- currently president and CEO at Level 3 -- will join the merged company as president and chief operating officer, with CenturyLink's Glen Post III remaining in the CEO job.

Storey will succeed Post as CEO of the merged company effective Jan. 1, 2019, at which time Post will become executive chairman.

Also, Vice Chairman Harvey Perry has been appointed chairman effective immediately, and W. Bruce Hanks made vice chairman.

After the acquisition closes (still expected by Sept. 30), Post's direct reports including Storey will be Stacey Goff as executive VP, general counsel and chief administrative officer; Sunit Patel, executive VP and CFO; and Scott Trezise, executive VP, human resources.