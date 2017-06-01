Stocks edge higher following ADP jobs report

Stocks open mostly higher after the ADP employment report for May came in better than expected; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

The ADP report showed an increase of 253K in May vs. the ~180K consensus, and precedes tomorrow's more influential jobs report from the U.S. government.

European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +1% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Deere opens +2.6% on news that it will acquire Wirtgen Group for $5.2B, Dollar General +4.5% after reporting better than expected earnings and higher comparable sales, but Hewlett Packard Enterprise -4.4% after below consensus guidance overshadowed upbeat revenues.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped a bit further following the economic data, with the benchmark 10-year yield now ~3 bps higher at 2.23%.

U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $48.35/bbl.

Still ahead: construction spending, ISM manufacturing, May auto and truck sales.