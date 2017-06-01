General Motors refines U.S. strategy

General Motors (GM +1.2% ) lost some market share to key rivals in May, due in part to a 36% decline in daily rental sales as part of a planned trimming of focus in the category. The sales drop during the month also aligns with a broad corporate strategy of emphasizing profitability over pure volume gains.

Commercial sales were up 14% during the month, while government sales increased 21%.

Sales by brand: Chevrolet -4% to 162,950 units; GMC -5% to 41,126; Buick +29% to 20,077; Cadillac +9% at 13,211.

Silverado-C/K pickup sales were down 3% to 43,804 units. Sales for the all-electric Chevy Bolt came in at 1,566 units.

GM's average transaction price fell 1.8% Y/Y to $37,804 per Kelley Blue Book.

"As we see the industry shift to more crossovers, we are extremely well positioned to take full advantage of this dynamic," says U.S. sales exec Kurt McNeil.

Previously: General Motors falls short with May U.S. sales (June 1)