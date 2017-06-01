Aduro and Novartis on go to start early-stage study of novel cancer combo

The FDA has signed off on the IND for Aduro Biotech's (ADRO) ADU-S100 (also known as MIW815) clearing the way for the start of a Phase 1b study assessing it, combined with Novartis' (NVS +0.1% ) PDR001, in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas. The study should commence in H2.

ADU-S100 is a synthetic small molecule immune modulator that activates a cellular pathway called STING (stimulator of interferon genes) which plays a key role in innate immunity.

PDR001 is a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor like Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab).