Sony prioritizes Apple, Huawei during image sensor shortage

Digitimes reports that Sony (NYSE:SNE) is coping with the limited availability of its CMOS image sensors, or CIS, by prioritizing its top clients: Apple, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo.

Other CIS suppliers include Samsung, which mostly supplies its in-house smartphones, and OmniVision, which focuses on the lower end of the smartphone market.

Sony experienced a production slowdown following the 2016 earthquakes in Kumamoto but the full year earnings report last month nonetheless showed a 4.6% year-on-year sales growth in the Semiconductors segment due mainly to the sales of image sensors.