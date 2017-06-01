BlackBerry +6.2% as Citron ponders whether it's the 'next Nvidia'

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) is up 6.2% as Citron Research raises the question of whether the company is the "next Nvidia."

Nvidia raised its enterprise value manifold with only a doubling in revenues over the past couple of years, the firm's report notes, because the Street stopped seeing Nvidia as just a graphic chip company and looked past that to autonomous driving, AI and data centers.

Similarly, BlackBerry is out of phone handsets and focused on security software. "When Wall Street shifts its frame of expectations toward the future, and gets over their legacy business, watch out."

Citron notes Paulo Santos' recent bear case on the company (Google emerging as an automotive player pushing BlackBerry to fringes), saying a similar argument applied to Mobileye "before it got acquired for $15B." BlackBerry can be an acquisition target for "countless" suitors, Citron's report says.

It set a 24-month price target of $20, implying 78% upside, or a buyout at a sizable premium.