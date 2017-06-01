Eleven Bio's late-stage study of Vicinium in bladder cancer to continue as planned; shares up 10%

Nano cap Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO +10.2% ) perks up on increased volume in response to its announcement that its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Vicinium in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer has exceeded 50% enrollment and the trial will proceed was planned without modification as recommended by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board. The study should be fully enrolled in H2. Three-month data should be available in Q2 2018.

Vicinium is a recombinant fusion protein designed to specifically target and deliver an anti-cancer payload directly to tumor cells.