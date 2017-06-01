Toyota May U.S. sales: -0.5%

Toyota (NYSE:TM) unit sales -0.5% to 218,248 units vs +0.3% forecast by Kelley Blue Book. Sales were down 4.5% on an adjusted basis.

Toyota division sales edge 0.1% higher to 192,847 units.

Lexus division sales dropped 4.8% to 25,401 units.

Camry sales fell 12% to 32,547 units and Corolla sales were down 10% to 32,937 units. Highlander sales increased 23% to 18,115 units.. Toyota sold 162 Mirais during the month as part of its proof of hydrogen concept initiative.

Toyota's average transaction price rose 1.3% Y/Y to $23,085 (via Kelley Blue Book) during the month.

"Although down from last year, the auto industry is still enjoying a solid year in 2017, with light trucks continuing to shine,” says Toyota VP Jack Hollis.

YTD Toyota U.S. sales -4.7% to 952,785 units.