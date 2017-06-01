Fiat Chrysler Automobiles May U.S. sales: -1%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales -1% to 193,040 vs. -4.0% forecast by Kelley Blue Book.

Fleet sales dropped 7% as part of a strategy to lower sales to the daily rental segment.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -16% to 2,670 units; Chrysler -2% to 17,969 units; Jeep -15% to 75,516 units, Dodge +8% to 44,922; Ram +18% to 51,044 units; Alfa Romeo +2000% to 919 units.

Sales of Ram P/U trucks increased 16% to 44,850 units, while the new Pacific van sales topped 10K again. Jeep Patriot sales fell 53%.

FCA's average transaction price was up 5.9% Y/Y to $337,058 (per KBB)

YTD U.S. sales -7% to 880,014 units.