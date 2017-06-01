Major upgrade from Gordon Haskett on Dollar General

Gordon Haskett's Chuck Grom upgrades Dollar General (DG +3.6% ) to Accumulate from Reduce in a two-notch move after taking in the retailer's Q1 report.

The analyst notes that Dollar General's new store productivity improved to 82.8% in the quarter, compared to a trailing eight quarter average of 75.2%. He also points to the outperformance in the apparel and consumables categories.

"We are raising our estimates to take into consideration the 1Q beat, greater than expected buybacks, accretion from 322 acquired stores, and a generally more favorable outlook. Accordingly, we are raising our FY17 EPS estimate from $4.45 to $4.55, and our FY18 EPS estimate from $4.80 to $5.00. Finally, we are raising our Price Target from $67 to $84, which is based on 16.7x our FY18 estimate," write Grom.

