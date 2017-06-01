Report: Charter rebuffs $100B-plus Verizon buyout offer; Sirius XM eyed

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has rebuffed a buyout offer well over $100B from Verizon (VZ -0.6% ) as too low, the New York Post reports.

Three sources told the paper that Verizon -- linked to deal chatter around several companies in recent months -- made a proposal to acquire Charter for $350-$400/share. Charter's down -0.7% to $343.20 currently.

Several analysts have said Verizon needs a transformative acquisition, likely including fiber-optic networks, to make a splash as it pursues 5G wireless plans in a hotly competitive sector.