Report: Charter rebuffs $100B-plus Verizon buyout offer; Sirius XM eyed

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has rebuffed a buyout offer well over $100B from Verizon (VZ -0.6%) as too low, the New York Post reports.
Three sources told the paper that Verizon -- linked to deal chatter around several companies in recent months -- made a proposal to acquire Charter for $350-$400/share. Charter's down -0.7% to $343.20 currently.
Several analysts have said Verizon needs a transformative acquisition, likely including fiber-optic networks, to make a splash as it pursues 5G wireless plans in a hotly competitive sector.
The sources also said Verizon expressed interest in buying Sirius XM (SIRI +3.8%), but that didn't translate into a bid.
Now read: Verizon's Q1 2017 Is A Huge Eye Opener »