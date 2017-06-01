Tesoro, Tesoro Logistics to change their names

Tesoro (TSO -0.3% ) and Tesoro Logistics (TLLP +0.6% ) say they will change their names to Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics LP, respectively, changes TSO says reflect its ongoing transformation.

The combined company will officially take the new name, along with new logos and new stock tickers - ANDV for Andeavor and ANDX for the logistics company, respectively - on Aug. 1; the new name will not extend to the company's retail locations, which will continue to carry the Tesoro brand.

TSO will close on its $6.4B acquisition of Western Refining by market close today, giving it a combined 1.1M barrels of refining capacity, more than 3K retail stations and 13K employees.