Lululemon earnings on tap

Lululemon (LULU +0.5% ) reports FQ1 results after the market closes today. Consensus estimates are for revenue of $514M, comparable sales growth of -1.9% and EPS of $0.28.

Stifel Nicolaus thinks the company will meet estimates due to some recent improvement in North America, while noting that the real focus from investors will be on the back-half guidance on comparable sales growth.

Bloomberg data suggests a double-digit move up or down for shares following the report. Lululemon is down roughly 25% since the last time it spilled numbers.