Reuters: Vivendi CEO named chairman at Telecom Italia

With a tussle for control of Telecom Italia (TI -0.5% ) largely coming to an end, the company has appointed Vivendi (VIVHY +1.7% ) CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine as its chairman, Reuters reports.

Vivendi got conditional approval from the EU's antitrust regulators to take control of Telecom Italia, in which it's been building a 24% stake, against a backdrop of Italian resistance to heavy foreign control of companies it considers national assets.

De Puyfontaine replaces Giuseppe Recchi in the chairman's role; Recchi reportedly becomes deputy chairman.