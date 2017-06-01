Nexstar, ABC extend affiliation deal through 2022

Nexstar Media Group (NXST +1.5% ) and ABC (DIS -0.3% ) have set a new affiliation agreement that extends deals for Nexstar stations through 2022 and adds provisions for the new streaming landscape.

The deal covers affiliation for 24 owned and operated stations, as well as new services from DirecTV Now, Sony's PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, CenturyLink, and ABC's TV Everywhere.

ABC also extended affiliation deals (and set over-the-top master agreements) for six stations owned by Mission Broadcasting; one station owned by Shield Media; and two stations owned by Vaughn Media.