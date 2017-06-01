Asanko Gold bounces back from Muddy Waters short as analysts defend

Asanko Gold (AKG +27.9% ) rebounds from yesterday's 31% plunge that followed news that Muddy Waters was shorting the miner's shares,

AKG responded late yesterday with a promise to release an expanded feasibility study on its mine plans on Monday, which it said would "provide a complete rebuttal" to the Muddy Waters claims.

Analysts are out in support of AKG, with many saying the company already has addressed a key issue of remediation work required for the damaged western wall of its mine pit; Muddy Waters says a $115M pit wall pushback is needed to repair the damage, but AKG disagrees.

Scotiabank says it "continues to favor the merits of Asanko's key projects and team," but the "mud slinging" makes the company's update on Monday increasingly important.