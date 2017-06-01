Boeing nixes Canada jet announcement after defense minister's criticism

Boeing (BA -0.6% ) cancels an announcement about the fighter jets it hopes to sell to Canada, a day after the country's defense minister criticized the company's behavior in a trade dispute against Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF).

Boeing had been due to announce at an Ottawa defense show which Canadian companies would benefit if the fighter jet purchase went ahead; the company has 560 suppliers in Canada.

Canada has said it needs the 18 Super Hornet jets as a stopgap until it can launch an open competition to replace its fleet of 77 aging Boeing CF-18 planes.