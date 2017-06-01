Sinclair Broadcast annual meeting: Board returns, proposals approved

At its drama-free annual meeting, Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +2% ) re-elected its board and ratified other pending proposals.

The board's eight members, including Executive Chairman David Smith, all were returned to their seats.

In addition, shareholders approved: PricewaterhouseCoopers as Sinclair's accountant; a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation; a triennial advisory vote for executive compensation; and the company's Executive Performance Formula and Incentive Plan.