Accenture acquires LabAnswer to continue cloud push

Enterprise tech company Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is acquiring informatics tech consulting firm LabAnswer. No terms are disclosed in the announcement.

Accenture will establish the Accenture Scientific Informatics Services built around the acquisition to combine the resources and technology between the two companies.

LabAnswer comes with some cloud technology that pushes Accenture even further towards the enterprise cloud computing market. Accenture has several cloud-focused acquisitions under its belt including advisory and tech company Cloud Sherpas in 2015 and Netherlands-based CRMWaypoint last year.