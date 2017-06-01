GE selloff presents buying opportunity, Credit Suisse says

General Electric (GE +1.4% ) shares have performed miserably this year, but Credit Suisse thinks bearish sentiment now is overstated, and the risk/reward is starting to "look more interesting."

In retaining its Outperform rating on the stock, Credit Suisse says GE "is not a 'broken company,' although it may be somewhat misunderstood," thus the current share price presents an attractive entry point.

"GE’s organic growth profile seems under-appreciated by investors," the firm writes, and while acknowledging that equipment orders were weak over the past 18 months, "the company’s long-cycle nature means that it will naturally see a turn in such factors later than most industrial companies, who have shorter-cycle business models."

Credit Suisse says short-cycle trends have improved over the past nine months, and it expects GE’s orders to improve over the next nine months.

The firm also thinks dividend concerns are overblown; GE's industrial free cash flow is expected to reach ~$7.5B in 2017 vs. a ~$8B dividend payout, but additional cash flows should accrue from GE Capital and from the Baker Hughes acquisition, and a falling share count means the dividend cash payout likely will shrink even as dividend per share rises.