SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Barclays Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LWC) - $0.1439. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.29%.

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) - $0.0682. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.40%.

SPDR Barclays Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCPB) - $0.0460. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.86%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) - $0.0398. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.97%.

SPDR Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) - $0.1297. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.97%.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) - $0.1550. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.88%.

SPDR Barclays Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SST) - $0.0285. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.40%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) - $0.0867. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.03%.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TLO) - $0.1545. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.74%.

Payable June 9; for shareholders of record June 5; ex-div June 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 5/30/2017.