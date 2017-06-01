Time Warner chief confident in approval of AT&T buyout

Then-candidate Donald Trump spent a good chunk of his presidential campaign suggesting he'd block AT&T's (T +0.5% ) $85B takeover of Time Warner (TWX +0.1% ), but Warner chief Jeff Bewkes is unconcerned now.

Speaking at Code Conference, Bewkes said “I don’t think who’s occupying the White House changes things ... We’re not particularly thinking that’s a significant fact. DOJ has a pretty clear set of precedents and laws to follow.”

Bewkes and AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson have spent a lot of their public commentary arguing that the merger is a vertical merger that the government shouldn't have a problem with.

The two leaders appeared before a Senate committee together last year to respond to concerns, at which Stephenson said “We believe the benefits are straightforward and they’re substantial.”