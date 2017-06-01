Deere hits all-time high as analysts cheer its largest-ever deal

Deere (DE +2.1% ) jumps to all-time highs in reaction to its largest-ever deal, the planned $4.89B purchase of road construction equipment maker Wirtgen Group, which analysts say will help it lower its exposure to the agriculture equipment business.

Jefferies says the deal makes strategic and financial sense for DE, increasing the company's exposure to global infrastructure markets; it notes that the deal is accretive and DE's €100 mln in synergy target looks doable over five years.

Baird finds the deal attractive in strategic fit and purchase price, and says DE should be able to expand Wirtgen’s U.S. reach while likely benefiting from Wirtgen’s non-U.S. footprint.

Stifel says the deal appears reasonably priced, and estimates Wirtgen could provide EPS accretion up to $1 in 2018 even without aggressively incorporating synergies into its forecast

