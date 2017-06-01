Google facing EU antitrust fine over shopping manipulation

Reuters reports that Alphabet’s ([GOOG]], GOOGL) Google could receive a landmark fine from EU antitrust regulators due to the company manipulating search results to push its own shopping service to the top.

The fine will likely happen before August and follows a multiyear investigation into the action. Alphabet has tried to settle the case with no success.

The amount is currently unknown, but the EU commission is allowed to lobby fines up to 10% of a company’s annual sales. Intel had to pay up €1.1B in 2009, which marked the largest fine amount at that time. Last spring, the rumored Google fine was placed at €3B.