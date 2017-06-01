McDonald's expands delivery, solves the soggy fries conundrum

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) continues to roll out delivery this week at more than 1K restaurants in the U.S. as it looks to tap into a new red-hot area of growth.

The company says the delivery strategy jumps into what could be a $100B market that is "exploding" with opportunity, but also has its challenges. In order to keep prevent french fries from going soggy, stores prepare the menu item last and are only notified of an order when a UberEats driver is minutes away.

Not a total shocker, but nearly 60% of the orders that the restaurant chain is taking in are being placed during the evening or late-night hours.

McDonald's plans to offer delivery from over 3,500 locations in the U.S. by the end of June.

