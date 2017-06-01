Illinois downgraded again; S&P warns of 'negative credit spiral'

S&P downgrades the credit rating on Illinois' general obligation debt to BBB- from BBB. It's the third downgrade from S&P in the past year, and puts the state's credit just one notch above junk.

The paper also remains on credit watch, meaning another downgrade - this time to junk - could be imminent.

Noting a third year of stalemated budget negotiations, S&P says "unrelenting political brinkmanship now poses a threat to the timely payment of the state's core priority payments."

The agency also warns of a "negative credit spiral," where downgraded ratings trigger contingent demands on state liquidity.

Another downgrade is likely, says S&P, should lawmakers fail to agree on a budget designed to reduce the state's structural deficit.

