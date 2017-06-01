Praxair, Linde confirm merger deal

Praxair (PX +0.8% ) and Linde Group (OTCPK:LNAGF, OTCPK:LNEGY) announce a merger of equals in an all-stock deal creating the world’s largest supplier of industrial gases, ending months of suspense about whether the deal would go through.

Linde shareholders will be offered 1.54 shares in the new company for each Linde share and PX shareholders will receive one share in the new company for each PX share.

The deal, coming amid industry consolidation after France’s Air Liquide's $13B acquisition of Airgas last year, is expected to face scrutiny from antitrust regulators.