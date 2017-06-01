Arista recoups losses on word of win on second Cisco patent claim

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), down as much as 2.1% , has spiked back to near the flat line after reports that it's won an IPR final decision at the Patent and Trademark Office invalidating claims by Cisco (CSCO +0.7% ) on the 7,224,668 patent.

That follows a win for Arista last week on the 6,377,577 patent, one of the two that formed the basis of an import ban.

That '577 patent might have called for a hardware workaround, much harder than a software fix, Wells Fargo had noted.