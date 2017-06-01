IDC: AR and VR headsets ship 2.3M units in Q1

Total worldwide shipments of augmented reality and virtual reality headsets reached 2.3M in the first quarter, according to IDC. The VR headsets represented over 98% of the sales.

Two-thirds of VR headsets sold were mobile headsets like Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) Gear VR, Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Daydream View, and TCL’s Alcatel VR. The key tethered products making up the other third of the market are HTC Vive, Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation VR, and Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Oculus Rift.

Q1 shipments by manufacturer (with market share): Samsung: 489.5K (21.5%); Sony: 429K (18.8%); HTC: 190.9K (8.4%); Facebook: 99.3K (4.4%); TCL: 91.3K (4%); Others: 980K (43%).

An IDC report from March predicts the amount of shipped AR and VR headsets will reach 99.4M units by 2021.