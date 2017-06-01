Report: Facebook code looks to presage teen messaging app

Scanning code inside the main Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) app, The Information reports that the company seems to be preparing a teen-oriented message service.

The code indicates an app called "Talk," the publication says, that shows signs of parental controls that would distinguish Talk from Facebook's flagship Messenger.

Unreleased feature references in the code say "Talk is a messaging app where you fully control the contacts," The Information says.

Meanwhile, the company's also revamping its photo offering with several new features, including the ability to add any sort of post into an album -- a likely response to encroachment from a rapidly developing Google Photos. Facebook's also simplifying adding contributors to a group album.