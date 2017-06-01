Petrobras CEO says he will not step down if Brazil’s president leaves office

Petrobras (PBR -0.4% ) CEO Pedro Parente says he plans to stay at the company until his term ends in 2019 regardless of whether Brazilian Pres. Temer is forced out of office.

Temer recently was placed under investigation with his political future now hanging in the balance, and the uncertainty carries over to government appointees such as Parente; incoming Brazilian presidents have long treated the top PBR job as one of their most valuable appointments and have tended to swap out the company’s CEO upon assuming office.

The CEO also says he does not expect the political turmoil to affect PBR's asset sales and debt reduction program, and says the company will not stop deleveraging upon reaching the target of debt at 2.5x EBITDA is reached, as 1.5x is more appropriate.