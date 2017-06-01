Wells Fargo: CenturyLink's CEO succession a positive development

CenturyLink's (CTL +6% ) move to set up Level 3 (LVLT +3.9% ) chief Jeff Storey as its CEO-in-waiting is a "significant positive" for the soon-to-be-merged companies, Wells Fargo notes.

An activist investor pushed the plan, says analyst Jennifer Fritzsche, and that activist spoke for a number of investors pleased with Storey's tenure at Level 3: a significant turnaround, especially in North America. The company has beaten or matched EPS expectations for nine of the past 11 quarters.

Fritzsche and team rate both stocks Market Perform.

Level 3 hit an all-time high of $62.07 today.

Source: Bloomberg