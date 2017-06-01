Fluor upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson as bookings catalysts seen

Fluor (FLR +2.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $55 price target at DA Davidson, which notes that soft Q1 earnings and guidance and investor angst around Pres. Trump's infrastructure plans have sent shares 23% lower since breaching 52-week highs in mid-February.

Davidson says revived metal commodity prices continue to reignite interest in brownfield mining projects, where FLR is among the best-positioned companies globally with multiple front-end engineering contract awards over the past year, with the potential for larger awards as soon as H2 2017.

The firm anticipates investor flight toward stocks such as FLR with “historical records of success and participation in key growth markets, clear financial liquidity to support internal/external growth objectives, and even greater entry 'price sensitivity'.”