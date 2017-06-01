Cellcom sets debenture placement, deferred loan

Cellcom Israel (CEL +2.2% ) has announced a private debenture placement along with a deferred loan agreement.

Institutional investors will purchase about 220M shekels (about $62M) in additional series K debentures on July 1, 2018. The price for each 1-shekel principal was set at 1.011 shekels, with an interest rate of 3.55%.

Meanwhile, the company has obtained an agreement for a loan of 150M shekels in March 2019, with annual fixed interest at 4%. Terms and obligations are similar to those in an August 2015 loan agreement from the same lender, Cellcom says.