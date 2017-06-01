Big session for asset managers; Morgan Stanley mulls 'Darwinian Moment'

"Intensifying secular changes" will reshape the industry, says analyst Michael Cyprys. He sees fee compression of 10-15% over the next three to five years offsetting asset growth, thus capping earnings power.
"Darwinian?" Indeed. The top three firms captured 35% of active equity inflows last year, up from 32% in 2015, and only 18% in 2010.
In the meantime, those firms way down the ladder in terms of performance, saw outflows.
Does that mean to sell the losers? Not necessarily, says Cyprus. Look for consolidation instead.
Perhaps that's on investors' minds today. Franklin Resources (BEN +2.2%), Legg Mason (LM +2.4%), Gamco (GBL +1.7%), Invesco (IVZ +3.7%), T. Rowe Price (TROW +1.9%), Affiliated Managers (AMG +4.9%), Waddell & Reed (WDR +3.7%), Artisan Partners (APAM +3%), Janus Henderson (JHG +5.5%)