Big session for asset managers; Morgan Stanley mulls 'Darwinian Moment'

"Intensifying secular changes" will reshape the industry, says analyst Michael Cyprys. He sees fee compression of 10-15% over the next three to five years offsetting asset growth, thus capping earnings power.

"Darwinian?" Indeed. The top three firms captured 35% of active equity inflows last year, up from 32% in 2015, and only 18% in 2010.

In the meantime, those firms way down the ladder in terms of performance, saw outflows.

Does that mean to sell the losers? Not necessarily, says Cyprus. Look for consolidation instead.