Eni signs Coral South FLNG deals, raising hopes of Mozambique gas boom

Eni (E +0.5% ) confirms plans to develop the Coral South natural gas project off the coast of Mozambique, signing drilling, construction and installation contracts for the proposed first FLNG project offshore Africa

The Coral South field, discovered in May 2012, is within Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin and contains ~16T cf of gas in place, and is the first of a series of projects that could transform the east African country into a major energy supplier to Asia.